Zoo Continues To Watch And Wait For Giraffe Calf, Urges April Fans To Follow Suit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s now April, so an entire month of the calendar has come and gone since the world started watching the giraffe of the same name, waiting for her to birth a calf.

It is unclear if the owners of the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, knew that their 15-year-old female giraffe was going to be such a hit when they first put up a live feed of her pen in February, but she is now a household name.

On Friday, zoo officials said they didn’t think April would make it through the weekend without delivering. They were proven wrong.

“So the timeline for my 24-48 hour prediction is rapidly coming to an end,” zoo vet “Dr. Tim” wrote on the park’s Facebook page Sunday night.

“Pretty much all of her clinical signs from a couple days ago are still true. She just isn’t quite ready to give the world what it wants. To answer a few question I have seen on the web in various places: no, she isn’t late; no, she isn’t overdue; no, I’m not concerned she is ‘taking so long,’ nor should you be. Yes she remains happy and comfortable (considering the circumstances). Yes, she will have this calf when she is good and ready. No, public outcry won’t change that. No, I cannot induce her, nor should we want to… (those are human constructs which don’t apply to large wild animals and only endanger the life of April and her calf )Yes, it will be awesome when the calf arrives. No, watching after April is not my only job. Yes, we have been watching her for a very long time… enjoy the show people. Get more popcorn.”

You can continue to stream April’s pen above.

