Authorities Investigating Recent String Of Tailgate Thefts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent string of tailgate thefts.
There have been 13 reports of tailgate thefts from late model Ford Super Duty pickup trucks since mid-February.
These thefts have been reported in the Bartonsville, Ijamsville, Monrovia, Mount Pleasant and Mount Airy areas, and further thefts have occurred in surrounding counties.
The sheriff’s office reports the thefts are happening during the overnight hours, mainly on weekends, in rural areas.
Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call Sgt. Andy Crone at (301) 600-6041.
