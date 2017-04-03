 WATCH WJZ TODAY: Orioles Opening Day Coverage Starting At 2 P.M. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ON WJZ: WATCH North Carolina Take On Gonzaga For The NCAA National Title Here On WJZ, At 9:20 p.m. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Deadly Blast Reported At Russian Subway Station In St. Petersburg

April 3, 2017 8:45 AM

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) — Russian state media reported Monday that an explosion at a St. Petersburg subway station left at least 10 people dead and an unknown number injured.

State-run news agency TASS reported the blast in St. Petersburg, saying the death toll was based on “preliminary information” only.

A witnesses told the Reuters news agancy that at least eight ambulances had gathered at the entrance to the Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg, which is on Russia’s western coast near the borders of Finland and Estonia.

