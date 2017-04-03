Fans Celebrate O’s Opening Day Win

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Opening Day is like a holiday in Baltimore City. Some people skipped work, and parents even pulled their kids out of school.

The energy and enthusiasm spilled out into the streets after the O’s walked off with the win, after Mark Trumbo hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning.

There were the rookie fans, who’d been practicing for their first-ever Opening Day.

And then there were the experienced fanatics, who turned the day into a holiday.

And there’s particular cause for celebration, as Camden Yards has reached a milestone. This is its 25th opening day and because of it, some were willing to change the rules of the game and keep the kids home from school.

Monday was the only game number one for 2017, but if you missed this one, don’t worry, there will be 80 more home games at Camden Yards before the season is over.

And with optimism at its peak, the prediction for the O’s is:

“We are going all the way.”

45,000 packed Camden Yards for the season opener. Fans will get a chance to rest Tuesday, before the next game on Wednesday.