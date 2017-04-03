 WATCH WJZ TODAY: Orioles Opening Day Coverage Starting At 2 P.M. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ON WJZ: WATCH North Carolina Take On Gonzaga For The NCAA National Title Here On WJZ, At 9:20 p.m. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Haynie: Cracked Crystal Ball 2017 MLB Predictions

April 3, 2017 9:35 AM By Bob Haynie
“Hope springs eternal.”

That is a phrase that not only applies to 30 Major League Baseball teams, but also to people like myself who like to predict stuff. On the field, only one club achieves championship glory. In the prediction world, many try to see the future and deem themselves to be smarter than the rest.

Here is my attempt at prognostication success…

AL East:

1) Boston Red Sox
2) Baltimore Orioles
3) Toronto Blue Jays
4) Tampa Bay Rays
5) New York Yankees

AL Central

1) Cleveland Indians
2) Detroit Tigers
3) Kansas City Royals
4) Chicago White Sox
5) Minnesota Twins

AL West:

1) Houston Astros
2) Seattle Mariners
3) Texas Rangers
4) Oakland A’s
5) L.A. Angels

NL East:

1) Washington Nationals
2) New York Mets
3) Atlanta Braves
4) Miami Marlins
5) Philadelphia Phillies

NL Central:

1) Chicago Cubs
2) St. Louis Cardinals
3) Pittsburgh Pirates
4) Milwaukee Brewers
5) Cincinnati Reds

NL West

1) L.A. Dodgers
2) S.F. Giants
3) Colorado Rockies
4) Arizona Diamondbacks
5) San Diego Padres

AL Wild Cards:

Orioles and Mariners

AL Champ:

Indians

NL Wild Cards:

Mets and Giants

NL Champ:

Dodgers

World Series Champ:

Indians

