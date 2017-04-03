Haynie: Cracked Crystal Ball 2017 MLB Predictions

“Hope springs eternal.”
That is a phrase that not only applies to 30 Major League Baseball teams, but also to people like myself who like to predict stuff. On the field, only one club achieves championship glory. In the prediction world, many try to see the future and deem themselves to be smarter than the rest.
Here is my attempt at prognostication success…
AL East:
1) Boston Red Sox
2) Baltimore Orioles
3) Toronto Blue Jays
4) Tampa Bay Rays
5) New York Yankees
AL Central
1) Cleveland Indians
2) Detroit Tigers
3) Kansas City Royals
4) Chicago White Sox
5) Minnesota Twins
AL West:
1) Houston Astros
2) Seattle Mariners
3) Texas Rangers
4) Oakland A’s
5) L.A. Angels
NL East:
1) Washington Nationals
2) New York Mets
3) Atlanta Braves
4) Miami Marlins
5) Philadelphia Phillies
NL Central:
1) Chicago Cubs
2) St. Louis Cardinals
3) Pittsburgh Pirates
4) Milwaukee Brewers
5) Cincinnati Reds
NL West
1) L.A. Dodgers
2) S.F. Giants
3) Colorado Rockies
4) Arizona Diamondbacks
5) San Diego Padres
AL Wild Cards:
Orioles and Mariners
AL Champ:
Indians
NL Wild Cards:
Mets and Giants
NL Champ:
Dodgers
World Series Champ:
Indians