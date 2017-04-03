 WATCH WJZ TODAY: Orioles Opening Day Coverage Starting At 2 P.M. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ON WJZ: WATCH North Carolina Take On Gonzaga For The NCAA National Title Here On WJZ, At 9:20 p.m. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Hogan Signs Bill Allocating $28M in Extra School Funds

April 3, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore City School Budget Gap, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has signed a measure to allocate $28 million in additional school funding, including $23.7 million for Baltimore City.

Hogan signed the bill on Monday morning at a ceremony with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh standing behind him in Annapolis.

The money goes to Baltimore City and 10 Maryland counties that have lost funding in the state’s school funding formula due to declining enrollment.
The measure contains new accountability measures, including an independent audit of the Baltimore school system and requirements for the school board to develop a financial recovery plan.

The 10 counties receiving additional funding are Allegany, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Garrett, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset and Talbot counties. After Baltimore city, Carroll County received the next highest amount at $1.6 million.

