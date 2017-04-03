Hogan Signs Bill Allocating $28M in Extra School Funds

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has signed a measure to allocate $28 million in additional school funding, including $23.7 million for Baltimore City.
Hogan signed the bill on Monday morning at a ceremony with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh standing behind him in Annapolis.
The money goes to Baltimore City and 10 Maryland counties that have lost funding in the state’s school funding formula due to declining enrollment.
The measure contains new accountability measures, including an independent audit of the Baltimore school system and requirements for the school board to develop a financial recovery plan.
The 10 counties receiving additional funding are Allegany, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Garrett, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset and Talbot counties. After Baltimore city, Carroll County received the next highest amount at $1.6 million.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook