Justice Dept. Seeks Pause On Consent Decree With Baltimore

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is requesting a 90-day continuance of a hearing this week on its proposed court-enforceable consent decree with the Baltimore police department.

The request was made Monday evening, three days before a scheduled hearing before a federal judge.

The department is citing several reasons for the request, including new Justice Department policies that federal officials say are aimed at reducing crime as well as a new memo that seeks a review of existing or proposed consent decrees.

If granted, the request would effectively put on pause a process that could lead to a sweeping overhaul in the policies and practices of the Baltimore police force.

The two sides reached agreement on a consent decree earlier this year before Attorney General Loretta Lynch left the Justice Department.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)