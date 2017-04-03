 WATCH WJZ NOW For Orioles Opening Day Game Against The Blue Jays | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ON WJZ: WATCH North Carolina Take On Gonzaga For The NCAA National Title Here On WJZ, At 9:20 p.m. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting & Kidnapping McDaniel Student

April 3, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: Guilty Plea, McDaniel College, Westminster Sexual Assault

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Westminster man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman last May near McDaniel College.

Police say on May 5, 2016 at about 11:30 p.m. the victim was walking on Winters Street near the campus of McDaniel College with a male friend. The two became separated from a larger group of McDaniel College students.

The suspect, David Stultz, 49, approached the victim and her male friend and threatened both by saying he had a gun. He directed the man to get down on the ground and then abducted the young woman.

The victim’s friend called 911 while two other male students pursued Stultz and the victim until they lost him.

Officers responded immediately to the area and blocked off several blocks in the area of Main Street, James Street, Winters Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

After about 30 minutes, two Westminster officers located Stultz and the young woman in a garden area behind 44 Pennsylvania Avenue. Police found Stultz on top of the victim who was completely naked and crying.

Stultz was arrested immediately and the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. DNA evidence obtained from the victim and Stultz confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia