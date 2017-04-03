Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting & Kidnapping McDaniel Student

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Westminster man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman last May near McDaniel College.

Police say on May 5, 2016 at about 11:30 p.m. the victim was walking on Winters Street near the campus of McDaniel College with a male friend. The two became separated from a larger group of McDaniel College students.

The suspect, David Stultz, 49, approached the victim and her male friend and threatened both by saying he had a gun. He directed the man to get down on the ground and then abducted the young woman.

The victim’s friend called 911 while two other male students pursued Stultz and the victim until they lost him.

Officers responded immediately to the area and blocked off several blocks in the area of Main Street, James Street, Winters Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

After about 30 minutes, two Westminster officers located Stultz and the young woman in a garden area behind 44 Pennsylvania Avenue. Police found Stultz on top of the victim who was completely naked and crying.

Stultz was arrested immediately and the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. DNA evidence obtained from the victim and Stultz confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.

