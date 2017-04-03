 WATCH WJZ NOW For Orioles Opening Day Game Against The Blue Jays | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ON WJZ: WATCH North Carolina Take On Gonzaga For The NCAA National Title Here On WJZ, At 9:20 p.m. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Maryland House Fails to File Internet Privacy Bill Late

April 3, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: Internet privacy, The Maryland State House

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House of Delegates has fallen short in an effort to introduce an Internet privacy bill late in the session.

The House voted 90-45 Monday to allow the bill to be introduced with only a week left. Supporters needed 94 votes, or two-thirds, to file the bill this late in the session.

Del. Bill Frick, a Montgomery County Democrat, led the effort to file the legislation to stop an Internet service provider from selling or transferring a consumer’s personally identifying information.

But Republicans contended it’s too late in the session.

Frick says he hopes the Senate could still file a measure. Del. Nic Kipke, an Anne Arundel County Republican, says it’s a national issue, and a Maryland bill would just drag Washington politics into the state.

