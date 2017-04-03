Orioles Radio Network Game Rewind: Opening Day

Oriole Park at Camden Yards was buzzing with excitement as the 2017 season was set to begin. Veteran broadcasters Joe Angel and Jim Hunter were on the call as the Orioles were set to take on a divisional foe, the Toronto Blue Jays.
On today’s episode Joe and Buck discuss their excitement for Opening Day and talk about the excitement surrounding the Orioles in the Manager’s Report.
Jim sat down with rookie Trey Mancini for the Warmup Show and discussed his quick climb to the majors and success late in the 2016 season.
Joe and Jim recap all of the opening day action with their post game highlight recap of an exciting extra inning affair, and Buck gives his post game comments with his post game press conference.
Come back Wednesday for the next edition of the Orioles Radio Network Game Rewind!
You can follow Joe Angel on twitter at @WaveitByeBye, Jim Hunter at @JimOriolesTV, and Tim Jones on twitter @tinytimjones.