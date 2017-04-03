 WATCH WJZ TODAY: Orioles Opening Day Coverage Starting At 2 P.M. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ON WJZ: WATCH North Carolina Take On Gonzaga For The NCAA National Title Here On WJZ, At 9:20 p.m. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Police: Clarksburg School Threat Posed No Credible Danger

April 3, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: Clarksburg High School

CLARKSBURG, Md. (AP) — Investigators say a school shooting threat posted on social media posed no credible danger for Clarksburg High School in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Media outlets report that Clarksburg High School officials sent out a message Sunday evening via Twitter about a potential threat to the school posted on Instagram. WRC-TV reports that the threat said, in part, “I can shoot up Clarksburg High School better than Columbine.”

The post was later removed.

Montgomery County Police Captain Paul Starks says Montgomery County Schools are handling the disciplinary actions. He says the 15-year-old student who made the post “expressed remorse” for his actions.

A larger police presence will be at the school Monday.

