Trumbo’s 11th-Inning Homer Lifts Orioles Over Blue Jays 3-2

April 3, 2017 7:06 PM
BALTIMORE (AP) — Mark Trumbo homered with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Monday for their seventh straight opening-day victory.

Trumbo connected off Jason Grilli (0-1) on a 1-2 slider. When he reached the plate, the reigning major league home run king was drenched in water by teammates and cheered heartily by those remaining from a sellout crowd of 45,667.

The game was rematch of last year’s AL wild card playoff, won by Toronto 5-2 on an 11th-inning home run by Edwin Encarnacion. Though Encarnacion is now with Cleveland, the Bluee Jays and Orioles haven’t changed much tying for second in the AL East at 89-73.

The 25th opening day at Camden Yards produced a dramatic contest that began in the late afternoon and ended at dusk.

