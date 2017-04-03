Weather Blog: Rain Possible For Opening Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone!

GIMME AN O! It’s about all that need be said today. GIMME AN O-R-I-O-L-E-S-! And also gimme a dry game. It’s going to be close y’all. There is a big warm front being pulled east by a rather zesty low. It is very possible that a sprinkle or two could roll over the “Yard” in the late afternoon.

Certainly by an early bedtime we will all be seeing some rain, and overnight it will rain heavy at times! We, also, cannot rule out a thunderstorm or two. It will be mild though with temps not dropping below the mid 50’s. Almost 15° above the normal overnight low.

Skies clear out Tuesday, and it will be warm with a high in the mid 70’s! Still near 70° for Wednesday. And for the Orioles first night game, Wednesday night, beautiful weather. Clear skies and a game time temp of 63°.

Gimme an O!! OH YEAH!

MB!

