Weather Blog: Rains Dissipate Overnight

April 3, 2017 10:00 PM By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

A very pleasant and mild Monday for opening day, that worked out just perfectly for playing, and the fans!

High was 69 with clouds, that eventually brought rain, but not until the game was over! Light rain will end overnight, and much warmer air will move our way tomorrow! We should be in the mid 70’s on Tuesday. Wednesday looks to be a near perfect day with a high of 68, and lots of sun.

Another rainmaker, however, is on tap for Thursday, and a cooldown as well.

Enjoy these spring temperatures.

Bob Turk

