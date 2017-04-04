WJZ Opening Day: Trumbo's 11th-Inning Homer Lifts Orioles Over Blue Jays 3-2 On Opening Day | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Machado Just Shy Of No. 1 Spot On MLB Top 100 Player Rankings

April 4, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, manny machado, mlb

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CBS Sports rolled out their list of the Top 100 Players of 2017 in MLB and Baltimore Orioles’ third baseman Manny Machado landed at No. 2.

It’s no wonder the two-time Gold Glove winner is still being heralded as one of the best in the entire league.

In the first game of this season Machado made a diving stop and threw from his knees all the way to first for an out. According to the Orioles’ broadcast team, the transfer of the ball from glove to hand was 0.07 seconds, and single-knee throw was clocked at 70 mph.

Who is keeping the Orioles’ All-Star player out of the number one spot? Two-time American League MVP Mike Trout.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia