Maryland Governor Signs Bill To Ban Fracking

April 4, 2017 4:03 PM
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has signed a bill to ban the hydraulic fracturing drilling process known as fracking in Maryland.

The Republican governor signed the measure Tuesday about a week after the bill was passed by the Democrat-controlled legislature.

Fracking for oil and gas isn’t being done in Maryland now, but a moratorium was set to end in October.

Fracking opponents cited health and environmental concerns. The technique forces pressurized water and chemicals underground to break up the rock and release the gas.

Supporters of fracking contended it could have created jobs in the western part of the state that sits atop the Marcellus Shale, which runs underground from New York to Tennessee.

Neighboring West Virginia and Pennsylvania allow fracking, while New York and Vermont have banned it.

