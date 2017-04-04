Maryland To Move Flammable Materials Stored Under Bridges

April 4, 2017 11:00 PM
Filed Under: Maryland State Highway Administration, Maryland Transportation Authority

BALTIMORE (AP) — Transportation officials in Maryland plan to move flammable materials stored under bridges after a raging fire caused part of a busy interstate to collapse in downtown Atlanta.

The Maryland Department of Transportation said in a news release Tuesday that the agency is identifying any similar material stored under a state-owned bridge for relocation.

Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn says in a statement that officials are determined to prevent what happened in Atlanta last week from happening in Maryland.

Crews will be deployed through Maryland to remove any combustible materials stored under 2,564 state-owned bridges.

