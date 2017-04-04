WJZ Opening Day: Trumbo's 11th-Inning Homer Lifts Orioles Over Blue Jays 3-2 On Opening Day | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Pennsylvania Man Arrested At BWI With Loaded Handgun

April 4, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: BWI Airport

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Carlisle, Pennsylvania, man was arrested at BWI airport early Tuesday morning after Transportation Security Administration officers say they caught him trying to carry a loaded handgun past a security checkpoint.

The man had a .32 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets, officials say. The man claimed that he did not know that he had a loaded gun with him.

TSA officers detected the gun as the man was entering the TSA checkpoint.

TSA officers contacted the Maryland Transportation Authority Police who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm and arrested the man on state weapons charges.

Individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000.

