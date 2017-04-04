Ravens Trade Timmy Jernigan To The Eagles

April 4, 2017 3:50 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have traded DT Timmy Jernigan to the Philadelphia Eagles, and exchanged draft picks in the process.

The Ravens traded their 99th-overall selection to the Eagles in exchange for the 74th-overall pick in this year’s draft.

This will now give the Ravens four picks in first three rounds of the draft.

Jernigan was a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2014.

“Timmy has been a terrific player for us for three seasons,” Ravens general manager and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome said in a release. “This will allow our young group of defensive linemen an opportunity to compete and play.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia