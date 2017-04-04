Ravens Trade Timmy Jernigan To The Eagles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have traded DT Timmy Jernigan to the Philadelphia Eagles, and exchanged draft picks in the process.
The Ravens traded their 99th-overall selection to the Eagles in exchange for the 74th-overall pick in this year’s draft.
This will now give the Ravens four picks in first three rounds of the draft.
Jernigan was a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2014.
“Timmy has been a terrific player for us for three seasons,” Ravens general manager and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome said in a release. “This will allow our young group of defensive linemen an opportunity to compete and play.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook