Suspect Dead, Another Injured After Crashing During Police Chase

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One suspect is dead and another was injured after the vehicle they were in crashed while they were fleeing from police overnight Monday.

The driver, 24-year-old Tabais L. Robinson, was killed, while the passenger, 23-year-old Andre T. Gross, was treated at an area hospital for his injuries.

The incident began just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, when a Maryland State Police trooper spotted a car that didn’t have a working tag light on Route 4.

The trooper tried to stop the BMW, but the driver, Robinson, fled, reaching reported speeds between 80 and 90 mph on Rt. 4.

Robinson reportedly turned the vehicle’s headlights off during the chase, as he turned onto Fairgrounds Rd., just before Rt. 5.

Shortly after, Robinson lost control, causing the vehicle to hit a street sign, go into a ditch, and roll several times.

Robinson was ejected during the crash. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The passenger, Gross, was treated for his injuries and arrested after being released.

Robinson was wanted on a parole retake warrant and on a warrant for violation of probation, while Gross is wanted on five warrants from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Gross was also charged with possession of cocaine after suspected cocaine was found in the crashed vehicle.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

