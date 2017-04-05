MILITARY PLANE CRASH: Air Force Says Pilot Is Safe After F-16 Crashed In Clinton, Md., Near Andrews Air Force Base

91-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Dies In Car Crash

April 5, 2017 1:35 PM
Filed Under: Holocaust

COLCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — The victim of a Connecticut car crash has been identified as a Holocaust survivor who often shared her story at local schools, community centers and churches.

State police say 91-year-old Henny Simon’s car left the road and crashed into a tree near her Colchester home on Tuesday afternoon. She died at the hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

The Bulletin of Norwich reports that Simon grew up in Hanover, Germany, and was sent to Nazi concentration camps in Latvia and Poland. She came to the U.S. after World War II and was reunited with her father, who had received a visa to go to China early in the war. Her mother died in captivity.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday at Ahavath Achim synagogue in Colchester.

