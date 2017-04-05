Adam Jones & Orioles Donates $75K to Boys & Girls Club

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Adam Jones isn’t just a fan favorite on the field. Since coming to Baltimore in 2008, he’s committed to Baltimore’s young people, opening two technology centers for the Boys and Girls Club.

And Jones is hitting it out of the park again when it comes to community engagement. He and his wife Audie are teaming up to help Baltimore students.

“Right now the youth in Baltimore is very important for me to invest my time, resources and finances,” he says.

It’s a small sacrifice for the center fielder, but has a major impact on city youth.

For the fourth straight year, the Orioles Charitable Foundation and the Jones family has made a $75,000 donation the club. Jones went to the Boys and Girls Club himself as a child, in his hometown of San Diego.

This year, $10,000 will fund Youth of the Year scholarship awards. He and Audie will help select the recipients.

“Obviously, her brain works a little better than mine and she wants to do something — not just re-doing the center — but giving scholarships and putting the money toward the actual individual.”

Five Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year finalists receives a $1,000 scholarship. The winner receives $5,000 and advances to the state-wide competition.

“I didn’t get to where I am by going with the flow,” Jones says. “I educated myself on the process for the situation I’m in, so I think that if you put your head down and do the due diligence, do the hard work, the sky’s the limit for anybody.”

Jones says his wife is committed to helping students in areas that are often overlooked, like the college application process.

