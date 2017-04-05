WJZ BREAKING: Reports Of Military Aircraft Crash In Clinton, Md., Near Andrews Air Force Base

F-16 Jet Crashes In Pr. George’s Co. Near Andrews Air Force Base

April 5, 2017 9:49 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire officials are investigating reports of a military aircraft that has crashed in the area of Clinton, Maryland.

WJZ is en route to the scene.

This is about three miles from Andrews Air Force base.

WUSA9 reports that people are being evacuated from the area. They are also reporting that a pilot ejected from the craft, an F-16, and was taken to the hospital.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

