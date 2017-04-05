F-16 Jet Crashes In Pr. George’s Co. Near Andrews Air Force Base

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire officials are investigating reports of a military aircraft that has crashed in the area of Clinton, Maryland.

This is about three miles from Andrews Air Force base.

WUSA9 reports that people are being evacuated from the area. They are also reporting that a pilot ejected from the craft, an F-16, and was taken to the hospital.

Military Aircraft down in area of Temple Hills RD & Woodells Ct. 1 pilot reported to have parachuted out — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 5, 2017

PGFD investigating aircraft down in area of Piscataway and Steed Road. — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 5, 2017

currently responding to the Clinton Area for a report of a fighter jet crash. Two plane occupants have ejected from their vehicle. — IAFF Local 1619 (@IAFFLocal1619) April 5, 2017

