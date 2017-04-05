Baltimore City Public School Layoffs Expected Next School Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The writing is on the wall for Baltimore City school employees, who could soon be out of work.

Officials say while extra funding from the State will keep schools afloat, more is still needed.

The layoffs are expected for the next school year. All types of employees are on the chopping block.

Baltimore City schools may have to do more, with less staff.

The school system will layoff employees for the coming year. It’s an effort to fill a budget gap, before it turns into an abyss.

“We want the school system to recognize that it does have some issues,” said Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

The announcement came after the State and City agreed to pitch in $60 millions. The additional funding fell short of the 130-million-dollar deficit and parents are worried.

“When we had the election for the vote for casinos, I vote it for it because they said the fund would go to the schools. There’s a lot of money going to the casinos. So where’s the money going to?” Tawanda Hankins said.

Employees from across the school system, such as teachers, administrators and police officers, are at risk of losing their jobs.

“We love our teachers. We need these teachers. We can’t lose these teachers,” said parent Rebecca Brezenoff.

It’s not clear how many workers will get pink slips, but according to our media partner, the Baltimore Sun, it’s less than the 1000 employees initially projected.

“We are going to be doing the work to further reduce costs,” said Baltimore City Schools CEO, Dr. Sonja Santelises.

Parents say any fiscal decisions, should keep the children in mind.

“They’re the ones growing up. They’re the ones having to be educated. I want them to get good jobs when they get older,” Dawn Brewer said.

The official layoff announcement will be next month. That’s when the number of employees being let go will be announced.

School leaders and union members will be able to attend information sessions on the layoffs later this month.

