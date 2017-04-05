Baltimore Ranks No. 1 With Garden Gnomes, Orioles Responsible

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is known for crab cakes, Old Bay and now it’s also known for…gnomes.
According to lawn care website LawnStarter, Baltimore has the highest interest in garden gnomes than any other city in the U.S.
So what may have incited the love for gnomes in Charm City? The Baltimore Orioles might be the answer.
LawnStarter gathered their rankings from Google Trends data of the search activity for “garden gnome” from January 2004 to March 2017. In 2015, the Orioles introduce a promotional giveaway of a Buck Showalter garden gnome and people went crazy. There was a second giveaway in July 2016 of a gnome modeled after Orioles third baseman Manny Machado that fans are still placing bids for online.
This season, the team has opted for a bobblehead theme on the giveaway calendar. Fans will see bobblehead’s of players like Zach Britton, Jonathan Schoop and the Oriole Bird (which will also act as a toothbrush holder) and a Manny Machdo figurine.
Sadly Baltimoreans, there are no gnomes in the lineup.