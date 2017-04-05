Chief Judge of Maryland’s Highest Court To Address Graduates

BALTIMORE (AP) — The chief judge of Maryland’s highest court will speak at the University of Baltimore School of Law’s graduation.
The school says in a statement that Mary Ellen Barbera, the chief judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals, will address graduates during the ceremony on May 15. It is the law school’s 90th commencement ceremony.
Barbera earned her undergraduate degree from Towson State College and her law degree from the University of Maryland law school. She has served as the chief judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals since July 2013. She is the first female chief judge of the court.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)