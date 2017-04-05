Group Hoping To Give State Police Museum New Life

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Although Maryland has been a state for the past 239 years, it’s only had a state police force for 96 years.

But now, retired troopers are concerned that there is no place for its rich history to be displayed.

Built by veterans of the War of 1812, this landmark later became the State Police Museum.

But it’s 201 years old, and it shows.

The museum has been closed for 8 years, and this historic building needs a lot.

All of the exhibits have been moved out.

Retired Captain Jack Howard is the president of the MSP Alumni Association.

His group runs the museum, not the state, and his group wants, no, needs these artifacts to be back on display.

“This whole place here, it’s like a sacred place to a lot of guys,” said Howard. “It’s the alumni who pave this courtyard.”

Alumni, retirees, families who pay for and visit this memorial.

More than names in the courtyard, these people were friends.

“This is what the Maryland State Police alumni is about”

So, these men had an idea about how to reopen the doors to the museum.

They created an event called The Road Dawg Rumble.

“It’s an endearing term for a trooper being called ‘road dawgs,'” said George Wooden. “[Reporter: Because they live on the road?] Yeah. We’re ‘road dawgs.’ That’s where we live.”

It’s hard to imagine a better person to raise money to reopen the museum than retired sergeant George Wooden.

He remembers coming here as a recruit, and now.

“[Reporter: Your business is raising money?] Yeah, I’m the number one charity fundraiser in North America,” said Wooden.

So when he saw this, he felt compelled to organize the fundraiser to get people to care.

“Troopers have been putting their lives on the line for the citizens of Maryland forever,” said Wooden. “44 dead troopers, fallen troopers, out there. That’s why they need to care, [troopers] put their lives on the line for the citizens of Maryland. Now we’re just asking for their help, that’s it.”

They need around $100,000. If the fundraiser goes as planned, they may bring in twice that.

Their fundraiser will be at 7 p.m. on May 5, at martins west. Call (410) 703-4986 for ticket information.

