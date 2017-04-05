MILITARY PLANE CRASH: Air Force Says Pilot Is Safe After F-16 Crashed In Clinton, Md., Near Andrews Air Force Base

Judge Denies DOJ Request To Postpone Consent Decree Hearing

April 5, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department consent decree, Department of Justice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A judge has denied the U.S. Justice Department’s request to postpone hearing on the proposal to overhaul the Baltimore Police Department.

The changes were agreed to earlier this year, and a hearing is now scheduled for Thursday.

The DOJ asked for things to be postponed for 90 days, citing a review of police reform agreements under the new administration.

Both Mayor Catherine Pugh and Baltimore PD opposed the delay.

