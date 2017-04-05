Judge Denies DOJ Request To Postpone Consent Decree Hearing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A judge has denied the U.S. Justice Department’s request to postpone hearing on the proposal to overhaul the Baltimore Police Department.
The changes were agreed to earlier this year, and a hearing is now scheduled for Thursday.
The DOJ asked for things to be postponed for 90 days, citing a review of police reform agreements under the new administration.
Both Mayor Catherine Pugh and Baltimore PD opposed the delay.
