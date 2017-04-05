WJZ BREAKING: Air Force Says Pilot Is Safe After F-16 Crashed In Clinton, Md., Near Andrews Air Force Base

Large-Scale Melee At Maryland School Leads To Arrests

April 5, 2017 12:52 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least two arrests have been made after a “large-scale melee” at a Maryland school.

James M. Bennett High in Salisbury was placed on lockdown for a time Wednesday morning, after a fight broke out between multiple groups of students.

Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis told WBOC that all available units were called to assist, just before 11 a.m.

Authorities had to use pepper spray to break up the fights, but were able to get the situation under control before noon.

Two arrests have been made, but more are expected after authorities review security footage from the school.

