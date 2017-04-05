Maryland Zoo Welcomes New White Rhino

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Maryland Zoo family just got a little bit bigger.

Zoo officials announced the arrival of a new, 4-year old Southern White Rhino to the African Watering Hole section of the Maryland Zoo.

The rhino, named Jaharo, will join the Zoo’s resident rhino, 22-year old Stubby.

Jaharo was born in Cumberland, Ohio on September 28, 2012 at a private, non-profit conservation center. He spent three years there, growing up among a white rhino herd. Jaharo was then moved to the Maryland Zoo last November to fulfill a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums White Rhino Survival Plan to help provide Stubby with a companion.

Meet Jaharo! He's a 4-year-old Southern white rhino who's new to the Zoo. Read More: https://t.co/UF0oSaaUZv #NotAprilFools pic.twitter.com/CFfnIUfQc9 — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) March 31, 2017

The two have not yet been physically introduced to each other. For now, the two can only hear and smell each other in the barn, and will slowly be introduced behind the scenes and eventually at the Watering Hole.

Jaharo can now be seen from 10 a.m. through lunchtime in the African Watering Hole at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore.

