Md. Natural Resources Officer Issued Citation for Crash, 3 Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland State Police issued a Maryland Natural Resources Police officer a citation for a Tuesday crash that injured three people.
Troopers learned Officer Kristen McFarland Clagett, 24, was traveling north on Route 2 because she responding to an emergency call. Her lights and siren were also activated on her patrol vehicle.
Police say the Ford F-150, driven by Melissa Scott-Webb, 37, of Pasadena, was turning left on Jones Station Road on a green light. Her view of the oncoming police vehicle was blocked by a box truck and she proceeded through the intersection, where she was struck by the patrol vehicle. The F-150 overturned onto its right side.
Scott-Webb and her two children, ages 12 and 8, were transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment. Officer McFarland Clagett was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment.
Officer McFarland Clagett was issued a citation for failure to drive an emergency vehicle safely.
