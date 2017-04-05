MILITARY PLANE CRASH: Air Force Says Pilot Is Safe After F-16 Crashed In Clinton, Md., Near Andrews Air Force Base

Police Arrest Man Connected to Sports Bar Fight Murder

April 5, 2017 7:54 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County police, Sports Bar Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Anne Arundel County Police Department arrested a man connected to the murder of a 26-year-old man who died after a fight outside of a sports bar in Glen Burnie.

On Wednesday, around 1:40 p.m., police located Sylvester George Jr. in the area of Summit Avenue and West Lee Street in Hagerstown.

On March 27, responding officers found Aaron Jamal Skipwith, outside the bar with life threatening injures. Shortly after police arrived, Skipwith was pronounced dead.

According to police, after leaving the bar, there was an altercation near the parking lot, in which Skipwith was injured.

With the assistance of the Hagerstown Police Department, Anne Arundel police were able to take George into custody without incident.

The suspect was transported back to Anne Arundel County where he will be booked and processed for the charges stemming from the murder of Skipwith.

