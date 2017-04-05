Police Search for Missing 9-Year-Old Boy

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Aberdeen Police Department is searching for a 9-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday.
Elias Alonso Brooks was last seen around 4 p.m. at George D. Lisby Elementary School, located in the 800 block of Edmund Street.
Elias is a black male, about 4-feet 6-inches tall, and weighs about 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black and blue jeans and a pair of black and blue sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the Elias is asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook