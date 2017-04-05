MILITARY PLANE CRASH: Air Force Says Pilot Is Safe After F-16 Crashed In Clinton, Md., Near Andrews Air Force Base

Police Search for Missing 9-Year-Old Boy

April 5, 2017 10:02 PM
Filed Under: Aberdeen Police Department, Missing Boy

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Aberdeen Police Department is searching for a 9-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday.

Elias Alonso Brooks was last seen around 4 p.m. at George D. Lisby Elementary School, located in the 800 block of Edmund Street.

Elias is a black male, about 4-feet 6-inches tall, and weighs about 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black and blue jeans and a pair of black and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the Elias is asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.

 

