Ravens Offseason Schedule Begins April 18

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens shared their offseason schedule prior to the July break before training camp.

Here are the important dates to know:

April 18 – Offseason Workout Program Begins

Players report to the Under Armour Performance Center to start working out with the team’s performance training staff.

April 27-29 – NFL Draft

The Ravens will draft their 2017 rookies from April 27-29.

May 1 – Football School

The Ravens have “Football School” that spans five weeks. The first 12 days are spread over the first three weeks of May. During which time, players work with coaches in the classroom and on the field. The offense and defense do not line up against each other.

May 5 – Rookie Minicamp

Rookies from the Draft will get to work almost immediately and report for physicals on May 4 and kick off their three-day camp on May 5.

May 22 – Organized Team Activities

Ten days of organized team activities (OTAs) are up next. The players won’t practice in pads, but these practices are more like the real thing without contact. Offense and defense will line up against each other. Defensive backs can cover receivers without physical play or hits, and offensive and defensive linemen can engage at low speed.

June 13 – Minicamp

Three days of mandatory minicamp means the veterans (who may not participate in OTAs) are back. Drills can be done in pads and some light contact is allowed. These are the final offseason practices before the team breaks for about a month ahead of training camp.

The training camp dates haven’t been announced yet, but should be in the next few months.