Ron Sirak Of The Golf Channel Previews The Masters This Weekend

Ron Sirak is a contributor for the Golf Channel and a published author.
Ron joined Ed and Rob to preview The Masters which start tomorrow.
Ron started by talking about the major story lines going into this Masters tournament saying “I think the big headline is how will Jordan Spieth handle getting the 12th tee considering what happened there last year…and the other story line is Dustin Johnson, for the past couple years he has been driving the ball well and this is a course that favors guys who drive the ball long.” As for Tiger Woods and what he has meant to the game Ron said “Tiger made it cool to play golf and showed people you can get rich playing golf which has brought a lot of big strong athletes to the game.”
Ron also talked about Phil Mickelson’s best game being brought out at major tournaments, and other contenders to take home a win for this tournament.