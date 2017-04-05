MILITARY PLANE CRASH: Air Force Says Pilot Is Safe After F-16 Crashed In Clinton, Md., Near Andrews Air Force Base

Weather Blog: Beautiful Spring Day

April 5, 2017 10:12 PM By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Weather Blog. Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)— A beautiful day that now has ended with some clouds and the threat of rain overnight.

Tomorrow a cold front will cross the region, and with it more rain, some heavy, and a few possible severe thunderstorms, capable of damaging winds and large hail.

Once the front crosses the region around the noon hour, most of the rain will move east and despite windy conditions and cooler temperatures, it will start to dry out.

Windy but chilly air will move in overnight and on Friday as well. The weekend will be much brighter, and a warm-up will begin once again. Take care.

More from Bob Turk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia