Weather Blog: Beautiful Spring Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ)— A beautiful day that now has ended with some clouds and the threat of rain overnight.
Tomorrow a cold front will cross the region, and with it more rain, some heavy, and a few possible severe thunderstorms, capable of damaging winds and large hail.
Once the front crosses the region around the noon hour, most of the rain will move east and despite windy conditions and cooler temperatures, it will start to dry out.
Windy but chilly air will move in overnight and on Friday as well. The weekend will be much brighter, and a warm-up will begin once again. Take care.
