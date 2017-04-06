Jeffrey Scott Vipperman, 44, of the 200 block of Mount Olivet Church in Airville, Pennsylvania died after he lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Orems Road.
Officers were called to the scene by a person who saw Vipperman around 8:24 p.m. and immediately began CPR.
Baltimore County Fire crews arrived and began CPR also.
Vipperman was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook