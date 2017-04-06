WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flood Warning Remains After Storms | Watch Radar Live | Download The Weather App

Baltimore Police Searching for Parents of Young Child

April 6, 2017 8:04 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police, Found boy

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are attempting to find the family of a young child who was found by officers in Northeast Baltimore Thursday.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the 5100 block of Goodnow Road for a report of an unattended child.

When officers arrived, they found the boy, but weren’t able to locate his family.

Anyone with information on the identity of the child or his family is asked to call the Northeast District at 410-396-2444.

