WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 5 P.M. For Baltimore, Surrounding Area | Tornado Warning For Montgomery County | Severe Thunderstorm Warning For D.C. & Montgomery, Pr. George's Counties | Watch Radar Live | Download The Weather App

Cat Found Tied Up, Doused With Gas And Placed In Trash Bag

April 6, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Cat Abuse

READING, Pa. (AP) — The Humane Society says a cat was tied up, doused in gasoline and placed into a plastic trash bag that was nearly crushed in a Pennsylvania garbage truck.

The cat was dumped in the bag Tuesday morning in Reading.

Two workers from Harold Adam Refuse Removal had tossed the bag into their truck but later discovered the cat when they heard it making sounds inside the bag.

The Humane Society of Berks County is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The cat has been named Miracle Maisy by shelter workers.

Officials aren’t sure how the cat survived an estimated six hours in the bag breathing the gasoline fumes.

The cat remains underweight and is suffering from skin issues.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia