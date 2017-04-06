WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Baltimore, Surrounding Area Until 5 P.M. | Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Harford County, Northeast Baltimore County Until 3:30 P.M. | Tornado Watch In Effect For Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, Worcester Counties Until 4 P.M. | Watch Radar Live | Download The Weather App

Fan Favorite, Mo, Will Throw First Pitch At Orioles Kids’ Opening Day

April 6, 2017 2:13 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Caller, mlb, Mo, Scott and Jeremy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 105.7 The Fan favorite, Mo, will throw out first pitch at Orioles Kids’ Opening Day.

Mo will be making an appearance at the third annual Kids’ Opening Day on Sunday, April 9, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards when the Orioles host the New York Yankees at 1:35 p.m.

Mo said, “my right leg is injured, but I can still throw out the first pitch on Sunday. That won’t stop be from doing it. I’ve got a curveball mixed in with a fastball.”

 

 

 

