Light City Baltimore Hosts ‘Lit Party’ Dance in a Tunnel. Yes. A Tunnel

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Light City Baltimore has expanded into neighborhoods all around the City and Thursday night hundreds of people partied inside a tunnel… Yes… Tunnel.

It was supposed to end at 11 p.m. but some people just didn’t want to go home.

On the fringes of Mount Vernon, the light tunnel shut down traffic on Saint Paul Street, but it was open for music and dancing.

“I know, so cool right. Best thing ever,” Dee Short said.

Lit City was a party that’s grooved in conjunction with Light City.

“We love to dance and we thought this was the perfect venue. It’s Lit City Baltimore!” said Tracey Pomponio of Timonium.

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore organized the event that shut down the tunnel for an evening of dancing.

“With so many colorful lights in this tunnel, it’s an obvious place to hold a party,” said Mike Evitts. “On a Thursday, and it says something about Baltimore and how much people want to come dancing that we are sold out.”

Organizers say last year’s Light City festival attracted hundreds of thousands of people to the City.

The goal this year was to spread out from the epicenter of the Inner Harbor and the popularity of the dance party, on a school night, is proof of the success.

“We don’t get that often here. Something fantastic for the town so we felt like why not?” Burtaut Tchuise said.

The Downtown Partnership said 350 tickets were sold for the event.