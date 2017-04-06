Maryland First To Mitigate Any Planned Parenthood Cuts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland has become the first state to enact legislation to mitigate any federal cuts to Planned Parenthood.

The measure was enacted Thursday after Gov. Larry Hogan decided not to veto the bill. Like 14 other bills, it went into effect after a midnight deadline without the Republican governor’s signature. The Democrat-led legislature passed the bill with enough votes to override a veto.

Supporters say it will help protect access to preventative care services for nearly 25,000 Planned Parenthood patients at nine health centers in the state, if the federal governments cuts funding.

The measure, which takes effect July 1, would direct $2 million from Maryland’s Medicaid budget and $700,000 for the state’s general fund to family planning services.

Lawmakers in Nevada and Oregon have taken up similar bills.

