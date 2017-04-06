Maryland Man Arrested On Child Porn Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 64-year-old Ellicott City man is behind bars on child porn charges.
Frederick Saddic faces four counts of each of distribution and possession of child pornography.
Investigators from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit began investigating, and found that Saddic had downloaded several child pornography files.
A search warrant was obtained for Saddic’s home, and during the search of his computer, authorities report finding numerous photos and videos of child pornography.
