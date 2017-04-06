Md. Lawmakers Override Gov.’s Veto On Struggling Schools Bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly has overridden Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of Maryland’s blueprint for identifying and assisting struggling schools.
The Senate voted 32-15 Thursday for the override. The House voted 90-50 for it earlier in the day.
Supporters say the bill takes a creative approach to provide a big-picture view of how schools succeed and protects public schools from privatization.
Hogan and other Republicans who oppose the bill say it’s too lax on academic performance standards and makes it difficult to fix struggling schools.
The measure is the legislature’s response to the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. It allows states to decide how to use a mix of test scores, academic growth and other factors to identify failing schools.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)