Md. Rape Suspect Arrested On Connecting Flight After Flying Out Of Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old from Delaware accused of raping an underage female in Maryland is currently behind bars in Georgia after being arrested while aboard a connecting flight in Atlanta, after flying out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Sergio Leodan Morales Soto is being charged with sexual assault.

The investigation into Soto began on April 4, with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office was called about a sexual assault report in Marydel.

Authorities were told that an underage female had been sexually assaulted by Soto.

Deputies searched the area for Soto, but were unable to find him. They continued their search throughout the night, but still couldn’t find him.

They were able to get an arrest warrant for Soto, and the following day, they found that he was in Atlanta, Georgia, after boarding a flight at BWI early that morning.

Soto was getting on a connecting flight there, but it was delayed because of severe weather.

Department of Homeland Security investigators were able to find Soto on the connecting flight, and took him into custody.

He is currently awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook