WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flood Advisory Remains After Storms | Watch Radar Live | Download The Weather App

Md. Rape Suspect Arrested On Connecting Flight After Flying Out Of Baltimore

April 6, 2017 4:48 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old from Delaware accused of raping an underage female in Maryland is currently behind bars in Georgia after being arrested while aboard a connecting flight in Atlanta, after flying out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Sergio Leodan Morales Soto is being charged with sexual assault.

The investigation into Soto began on April 4, with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office was called about a sexual assault report in Marydel.

Authorities were told that an underage female had been sexually assaulted by Soto.

Deputies searched the area for Soto, but were unable to find him. They continued their search throughout the night, but still couldn’t find him.

They were able to get an arrest warrant for Soto, and the following day, they found that he was in Atlanta, Georgia, after boarding a flight at BWI early that morning.

Soto was getting on a connecting flight there, but it was delayed because of severe weather.

Department of Homeland Security investigators were able to find Soto on the connecting flight, and took him into custody.

He is currently awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia