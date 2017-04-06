Missing Maryland Man’s Remains Found In Virginia

April 6, 2017 5:28 AM
Filed Under: John Donohoe, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A missing Bethesda man’s remains have been found near the Appalachian trail in Virginia.

Police say the remains of 36-year old John Patrick Donohoe were found by a hiker near the entrance to the Appalachian Trail in Front Royal.

Donohoe was reported missing back on December 14 last year,  and last seen by relatives the day before that.

Authorities will now take Donohoe’s remains to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Mananas, Virginia. An investigation into the cause of death is now underway.

