Montgomery County School Security Leader Charged With Sex Offense

ROCKVILLE, MD (WJZ) – Montgomery County Police have arrested a school security team leader for inappropriate contact with a student.
Officials say 57-year old March Yantsos had engaged in an ongoing sexual relationship with the 17-year old female student at Richard Montgomery High School, where he worked.
The victim told investigators that Yantsos befriended her in 2016 and bought her gifts, including a cell phone to keep in contact with her during and after school hours. She also said back on March 3, 2017, Yantsos drove to her home, picked her up, and drove her to a hotel in Rockville where he engaged in inappropriate contact with her. During the investigation, Police obtained copies of inappropriate text messages that Yantsos had also sent to the victim.
Yantsos was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor, and a fourth-degree sex offense.
Detectives are asking parents of students who attend Richard Montgomery High School to talk to their kids about their interactions with Mark Yantsos, and to contact the Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigation Division at 240-773-5400 if they think their child was victimized.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook