WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flood Warning Remains After Storms | Watch Radar Live | Download The Weather App

Police Search for Man Who Robbed Jewelry Store in Md. Mall

April 6, 2017 8:48 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore County police, Dundalk, Eastpoint Mall, Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police need help identifying a robbery suspect who was captured on surveillance camera.

Around 6:13 p.m. Friday, the suspect entered Shaw’s Jewelers located inside Eastpoint Mall in the 7800 block of Eastern Avenue in Dundalk and spoke with a sales associate about items located near the exit of the store.

When the associate removed the items from the case to show the man, he showed a handgun, took the merchandise and fled the store into the mall and left the mall near Applebee’s Grill and Bar.

The suspect is described as a black male with short black balding hair, around 40 to 50 years old, about 5-feet 8-inches tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia