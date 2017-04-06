Police Search for Man Who Robbed Jewelry Store in Md. Mall

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police need help identifying a robbery suspect who was captured on surveillance camera.
Around 6:13 p.m. Friday, the suspect entered Shaw’s Jewelers located inside Eastpoint Mall in the 7800 block of Eastern Avenue in Dundalk and spoke with a sales associate about items located near the exit of the store.
When the associate removed the items from the case to show the man, he showed a handgun, took the merchandise and fled the store into the mall and left the mall near Applebee’s Grill and Bar.
The suspect is described as a black male with short black balding hair, around 40 to 50 years old, about 5-feet 8-inches tall and 130 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.
