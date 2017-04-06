WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flood Watch | Wind Advisory

Public Hearing On Baltimore Police Reform Begins

April 6, 2017 10:16 AM
Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore Police Department consent decree, U.S. Justice Department

BALTIMORE (AP) — Scores of Baltimore residents have taken their seats in a federal courtroom in Baltimore for the first public comment hearing on a proposed agreement to overhaul the city’s police department. The hearing is now underway.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren is there.

U.S. District Judge James Bredar, who’s overseeing the proceedings, on Wednesday rejected a request from the Justice Department to delay the hearing, saying any postponement would be a “burden and inconvenience” to the court, and to the public.

Last month, a dozen organizations and about 50 individual residents submitted written comments, critiques and recommendations on the proposed consent decree. Thursday’s hearing will be the first opportunity for residents to publicly voice their concerns.

