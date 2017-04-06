WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flood Watch | Wind Advisory

Rob Carlin Of Comcast Sportsnet On The Capitals Clinching Their 2nd Straight Presidents’ Trophy

April 6, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: Comcast Sportsnet Mid Atlantic, NHL, Rob Carlin, Stanley Cup Playoffs, Washington Capitals

Rob Carlin is the host of the Capitals pre and post game shows on Comcast Sportsnet Mid-Atlantic.

Rob joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Capitals as the Stanley Cup Playoffs are just a few days away.

Rob started by talking about the Capitals winning their second straight Presidents’ Trophy and whether or not it feels not so important with what is coming up saying “yes, the players themselves last night could not have cared less, it is just the first box that is checked on the way to much much bigger goals.” As for the current playoff system and whether or not it’s fair Rob said “not only is it not a fair system but fans who aren’t die hard NHL fans who check in around now are like What?”

Rob went on to talk about the playoff match-ups, post season awards and who is the hottest goalie going into the playoffs.

